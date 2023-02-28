Stock & Land
Home/News

Irrigation water best ordered in advance, to cope with increased demand

February 28 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Water orders from Goulburn-Murray Water peak during autumn, so authorities are urging irrigators to get in early. Picture supplied.

Goulburn-Murray Water is encouraging customers to order their water in advance to help its preparations for increased demands.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.