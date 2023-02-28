Goulburn-Murray Water is encouraging customers to order their water in advance to help its preparations for increased demands.
During autumn, orders peak, and GMW Water Delivery Services general manager Warren Blyth said it was common for channels to operate near capacity as water was delivered to customers.
"Due to high allocations and good rainfall during the 2022/23 irrigation season, customers still have access to large volumes of entitlement for delivery," Mr Blyth said.
"This combined with relatively full storages, low water prices, and drier weather, means the demand for water could be particularly high this autumn."
Read more:
During times of high demand, GMW strategically timed water deliveries to ensure channels did not exceed capacity.
Mr Blyth said customers could support the process by submitting their orders early.
"Our planners will continue to manage the channels by moving and adjusting orders to optimise the capacity of the channel system for customers," he said.
"However, the more notice customers provide for irrigation orders, the more we can do to ensure they receive orders at the requested delivery time and flow rate.
"It also means we have more opportunities to undertake maintenance works on channels including treating aquatic weeds that could otherwise affect flow rates."
Read more: Make water decisions now, says broker
Water orders can be placed up to 10 days in advance through WaterLINE.
To access WaterLINE, go to www.g-mwater.com.au/waterline or phone 1300 469 469.
For more information, customers can contact their planners, phone GMW's Customer Experience Team on 1800 013 357, or email reception@gmwater.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.