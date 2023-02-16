Stock & Land
Resource manager releases first seasonal determination predictions

February 16 2023 - 12:00pm
Flows into Lake Eppalock during September last year were well above average and the storage began to spill. Picture by Glenn Daniels.

Northern Victoria Resource manager Mark Bailey says opening seasonal determinations in the Murray system are likely to be at least 80 per cent of high reliability water shares.

