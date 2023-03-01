Dry conditions across parts of eastern Australia contributed to an easing of store cattle prices at the monthly Euroa March sale in north-east Victoria on Wednesday.
Agents yarded about 1000 cattle for the first autumn sale where most steers and heifers presented in forward store condition.
Nutrien Euroa livestock agent Brad Gleeson said prices for cattle were firm to slightly easier compared to recent sales across the region.
"Secondary cattle were affected the hardest with very little competition on pens at times," he said.
Several commission buyers were out in force, including Duncan Brown, Albury, NSW, Graeme Ward, Albury, and Gary McCorkell, Benella.
Mr Gleeson said local agents from across the Euroa district, as well as agency Nathan Everingham & Co, Finley, were also out in force.
"Prices were softer but that reflected in the quality," he said.
"The bloom of the cattle wasn't there either because of the dry season in our local area."
Kinross Farm, Kinglake, sold 10 Angus Steers, 11-12 months, 349kg, for $1600 or 458c/kg.
Gooram Springs, Gooram, sold 21 Angus steers, six and seven months, 257kg, for $1400 or 543c/kg and 20 Black Baldy steers, 264kg, for $1330 or 503c/kg.
W Garrard, Lockley, sold eight Angus steers, 17-18 months, 474kg, for $1850 or 390c/kg.
In the heifers, Palmateer Pastoral, Broadford, sold 24 Angus heifers, 14-15 months, 389kg, for $1460 or 374c/kg and 26 Angus heifers, 349kg, for $1450 or 414c/kg.
Corriebeg, Balmattam, sold five cows with calves at foot for $3000.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
