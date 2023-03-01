Two mixed-aged bulls have topped Lindsay Murray Grey's on-property sale at Pigeon Ponds, as only one lot of the 79 bulls and heifers was passed in at auction on Tuesday.
Lindsay Murray Grey stud principals Craig and Jacinta Grant sold 30 bulls and 48 heifers during their 14th sale, marking 43 years since the stud first started.
"We're aware that they're not the most popular breed, but we're selling them to all parts of the country," Mr Grant said.
"Bulls went to South Australia, New South Wales and some females went to Tasmania."
The first top-priced bull, Lot 6, Lindsay Schnapps S45, was bought by Cavanagh Farms, Tintinara, SA, for $18,000.
The 21-month-old sired by Bottlesford Mocha M58 and described as a versatile bull with balanced figures, a moderate frame and suitable for use over heifers and cows.
Cavanagh Partnership were also among the volume buyers, securing three lots including Lot 33 for $16,000 and Lot 7 for $6000.
Stuart Allen, Cavanagh Farms, has bred Murray Greys for more than 25 years and said the bulls would be joined to a purebred herd in early June.
"These bulls suit what we're doing on our property," he said.
"We keep all our females for a self replacing herd and we thought the bulls really ticked all the boxes.
"Craig and Jacinta are very approachable people and we've bought from them off and on for 10 years."
The equal top-priced bull was Lot 8, Lindsay Sierra S74, an 18-month-old, which was bought by GreenHills Murray Greys, Minhamite, and sired by The Glen Keystone P243.
GreenHills Murray Greys also bought the first lot, Lindsay Stealth S11, for $15,000 and Lot 4, Lindsay Silica S43, for $8000.
Sarah Hines, GreenHills Murray Greys, Minhamite, said the bulls would be joined to her commercial herd of 550 cows in June and October.
"We only went for two bulls and the first two were nice, big-framed bulls which is what we need in our herd and thought they would be able to do the job," Mrs Hines said.
"The third bull we purchased, Lot 8, was our first bull we actually had on our list based on figures and the video because we thought he was a great all-around bull too."
Murella Partnership, Codrington, bought two bulls, including Lot 24 for $15,000 and Lot 32 for $14,000, while Maefair Murray Greys, Marrar, NSW, bought the top-priced pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifer, Lot 43 Lindsay Elizabeth, for $9000.
Mr Grant said most of the cattle were bought to be used in purebred herds.
"It was pretty solid right throughout the sale and there was good competition on the better-quality bulls," he said.
"Our clearance was also very solid and that's what we're really happy with."
Tim Woodham, Nutrien Stud Stock, Wagga Wagga, NSW, represented Lindsay Murray Greys and said repeat clients underpinned the sale.
"I thought it was a very commercially-relative sale with Murray Greys that were true to the breed," he said.
"Loyal clientele meant there was some very competitive bidding on a majority of the lots."
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
