Murray Grey stud Lindsay sells bulls and heifers to three states

By Bryce Eishold
March 1 2023 - 12:00pm
*30 of 31 bulls sold to $18,000 (twice), av $10,333

*Total clearance of 35 commercial heifers to $3000, av $2802

*Total clearance of 13 stud heifers to $9000, av $6030

Two mixed-aged bulls have topped Lindsay Murray Grey's on-property sale at Pigeon Ponds, as only one lot of the 79 bulls and heifers was passed in at auction on Tuesday.

