Duck hunting to continue in Victoria, despite inquiry recommending ban

The Victorian government will reject a proposal to ban duck hunting in the state, going against a recommendation of a parliamentary inquiry into the recreational activity.
The government have confirmed there will be no change to duck hunting seasons, but the cabinet will instead be reviewing further changes to the upcoming duck hunting season.
These include tougher penalties for hunters who break the law and mandatory training from 2025 for those who wasn't to participate in the season.
After the meeting Outdoor Recreation Minister Steve Dimopoulos said the decision was a long process and was made knowing that hunting was a legitimate activity that "many thousands of Victorians enjoy."
"We want to make [hunting] safe, responsible and sustainable," he said.
"[We] will implement seven of the eight recommendations from the parliamentary committee.. either in part or in full."
Further resources will be provided to the Game Management Authority to better enforce penalties.
He also confirmed dates for the 2024 duck hunting season, running for eight weeks from April 10 to June 5, starting at 8am every day with a bag limit of six.
Mr Dimopoulos said he believed to continue duck hunting was the "right decision" but acknowledged there was a fierce debate - event within his party - over whether to continue the practice.
"When you look at the diversity of views in the parliamentary report and the submissions, I think the debate and discussion in cabinet was respectful and fulsome, and did justice to that parliamentary committee report," he said.
"What was concerning Victorians... were some of the complaints of animal welfare, some of the most egregious parts of those were to do with some hunter behaviours and culture, and also hunter proficiency."
A parliamentary inquiry, which handed down its report in August 2023 recommended the practice be stopped due to environmental issues, decreasing population numbers and animal welfare concerns.
A record number of more than 10,000 submissions for and against the practice were made to the inquiry.
However many unions - including the CFMEU and the Transport Workers Union, lodged submissions calling for duck shooting to remain.
Animal Justice Party MP Georgie Purcell, who was a inquiry committee member said the decision was "unforgivable".
"This is the greatest of all insults to the thousands of Victorians who took part in the process of submitting evidence," she said.
"They had faith that the government would finally listen to the facts alongside community sentiment: in support of a ban."
She also threatened to no longer have a working relationship with the state government over the decision.
Shooters, Fishers and Farmers MP Jeff Bourman said he welcomed the decision.
"I think that there has been a fairly dedicated group of people, including myself but not just myself, that have made this happen," Mr Bourman told the ABC.
He said he supported mandatory training in an effort to reduce the wounding rate of birds.
"If it's what we need to do keep the government happy to continue recreational hunting, we need to investigate it," he said.
A spokesperson for the lobby group Regional Victorians Opposed to Duck Shooting said the state government was being held to ransom by union groups and the state's gun lobby.
"Premier Allan should come clean to Victorians. What deals have been made with the unions and gun lobby?" the spokesperson said.
"How much taxpayer money has so far been spent supporting this hobby in which less than half of one percent of the population partake, and how much more is going to be thrown at it?"
In November the Game Management Authority released their annual data showing more than half of Victoria's registered duck hunters harvested close to 320,000 game ducks in 2023.
