Duck hunting to continue in Victoria, despite inquiry recommending ban

By Philippe Perez
Updated January 29 2024 - 5:54pm, first published 5:13pm
Duck hunting will not be banned in Victoria, but major changes including harsher penalties for hunters who break the law will be proposed. File picture
The Victorian government will reject a proposal to ban duck hunting in the state, going against a recommendation of a parliamentary inquiry into the recreational activity.

Philippe is a journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

