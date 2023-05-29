Stock & Land

Victorian duck hunting inquiry sets record number of submissions

Holly McGuinness
May 29 2023
The inquiry into duck hunting in Victoria is set to review the annual hutning season, with a record amount of public submissions received. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
The debate around the future of native bird hunting in Victoria is well underway, as public submissions have set a record-breaking number of responses.

