The debate around the future of native bird hunting in Victoria is well underway, as public submissions have set a record-breaking number of responses.
The state Parliamentary inquiry into 'Victoria's recreational native bird hunting arrangements' received over 9000 responses, with varying views both for and against the continuation of the hunting season.
Public hearings commenced on Friday, May 26 with a select committee of nine Legislative Council MPs interviewing hunting associations, wildlife organisations, academics and government agencies to hear a broad range of voices.
Submissions are now closed as the inquiry rolls on and committee chair Ryan Bachelor said staff are still processing submissions and publishing more each day, with over 200 submissions per day received.
READ MORE:
"The massive response to this inquiry is a clear indication of the high level of community interest in this matter," Mr Batchelor said.
"On behalf of the Committee, I want to thank every individual and group or organisation that has taken the time to have their say."
Following the public hearing, a report including findings and recommendations deliberated upon during the inquiry is to be presented to government by Thursday, August 31 2023
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.