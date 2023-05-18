Stock & Land
Game reserve to close early for release of endangered parrot

By Adrian Black
May 19 2023 - 8:00am
The planned release of captive-bred orange-bellied parrots will halt duck hunting at one reserve. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)
The duck hunting season in a Victorian game reserve is finishing early this year to make way for the planned release of a critically endangered parrot.

