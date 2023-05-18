Stock & Land
Home/News

High rainfall hill country in South Gippsland sells with the old dairy, not the house

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated May 18 2023 - 2:01pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
No farmhouse but the old dairy and some sheds were sold with this fertilse grazinbg country in South Gippsland. Pictures from One Agency Country to Coast.
No farmhouse but the old dairy and some sheds were sold with this fertilse grazinbg country in South Gippsland. Pictures from One Agency Country to Coast.

A former dairy farm in South Gippsland has sold its hilly paddocks in South Gippsland for $8163 per acre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.