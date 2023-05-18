A former dairy farm in South Gippsland has sold its hilly paddocks in South Gippsland for $8163 per acre.
With the farmhouse neatly excised from the sale, the $800,000 price was a handy return for its owners.
Located at Mountain View, 23km south of Warragul and 130km from Melbourne, sheep have been running across its steep paddocks of late and not dairy cattle.
With 40 hectares (99 acres) of fertile rolling to steeper country, the block features lush pastures courtesy of its good soils and the region's high average rainfall of around 1000mm.
Stock have access to ample water storages from seven dams.
While the home was not part of the sale, the stock handling facilities and loading race were.
It also has a three-bay small shed near the access road as well as a hayshed in the middle of the property.
There is power to the disused dairy.
The sale was conducted by One Agency Country to Coast.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
