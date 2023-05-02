Stock & Land
Home/News
Watch

Dead ducks dumped outside Victorian premier's office

By Callum Godde
Updated May 2 2023 - 3:57pm, first published 3:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Decaying native birds have been dumped outside Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews' office for what rescuers believe will be the last time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.