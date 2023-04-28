With Victoria's duck hunting season officially opening this week, there have been renewed calls for the act to be banned in the state.
However, duck hunters are adamant there is still a place for duck hunting in Victoria, and are seeking an end to "the war on hunters".
It was announced earlier in the year that the 2023 duck hunting season would be restricted to just four weeks, with daily bag limits of four game ducks.
This is significantly shorter than last year's season, which ran for three months between March and June.
At the same time, an Inquiry into Victoria's Recreational Native Bird Hunting Arrangements by the Victorian government was set up and is currently open for submissions until May 8.
Victorian Duck Hunting Association secretary Kevin Gommers said hunting had been oppressed for decades.
"The war on duck hunters needs to come to an end," he said.
"[Hunters] are just ordinary people going about their business, let them live their own lives.
"The government is feeling the pressure and has felt bound to grovel to these anti-hunting groups, so we now have an inquest which I think will look upon [duck hunting] unfavourably."
He said ducks had been in large numbers so far this year.
"It's a fantastic season this year, we've had an abundance of breeding events going on, there's been an explosion in duck numbers," he said.
He was aware of the many activist groups trying to put an end to the activity, but didn't think it was changing public opinion too drastically.
"We've had a few members come and go but it's generally on the increase," he said.
"People are saying duck hunting is on the way out, it's on the contrary, I know people that no longer duck hunt due to physical inability, but as soon as they're well again they'll rejoin the ranks."
But he said duck hunting was becoming harder and harder by the year, as tougher legislation was enforced.
"When you look at what's happening to duck hunting there is more restrictive legislation, we could bag 20 birds then it was 10, then six and now it's four," he said.
"We have this ridiculous situation where your everyday hunting working person is having his hunting opportunities taken from him, or her, there's quite a few hunting women as well, you'd be surprised."
"I suffered a severe injury and placed my hand on his camera, he turned around and bit my hand, to which I said 'that's assault and you're under arrest'," he said.
"I was trying to restrain him and stop him from leaving.
"He broke free and instead of turning and running he turned to jump on me and he burst a disc in my back, I lost movement in my leg and had to wait for surgery."
Coalition Against Duck Shooting founder Laurie Levy has fought for decades to put an end to the duck hunting season.
"Kindness and compassion will always beat an act of violence and that's what our campaign is based on," Mr Levy said.
"The most important thing is that it's all about violence and cruelty which is totally unacceptable, those birds deserve more, these are our magnificent native water birds.
"What happens is, what was acceptable in society becomes unacceptable, cameras going to the wetlands, news cameras, coverage in the media and what we did in the early days is force these shooting organisations into debating the issue."
He strongly believes in the importance of documenting the hunting season but is concerned for the welfare of activists, as well as the ducks.
"We had a rescuer shot in the face in 2011, she had nine pellets and was rushed to a Horsham hospital," he said.
"They came very close to her eyes and if you look, you can see the rescuers [now] even wear bright colours and ballistic safety goggles."
Every year, in an act of protest towards the duck hunting season, CADS lay out dead ducks and native birds they attempted to rescue on the steps of the Premier's office.
Mr Levy said they would do that this year, too.
"We started doing that in 1986 and the reason we started is because politicians sanctioned the slaughter, but they wouldn't go to the wetlands to see the carnage they were causing and so we took it to them, and of course we're still doing it," he said.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
