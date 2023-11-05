Stock & Land
Home/News

GMA Victorian game bird data released for 2023

Updated November 6 2023 - 10:31am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A shooter and his dog on Lake Buloke in the Wimmera. File picture
A shooter and his dog on Lake Buloke in the Wimmera. File picture

More than half of Victoria's registered duck hunters harvested close to 320,000 game ducks in 2023, as the Game Management Authority revealed the most popular hunting areas across the state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.