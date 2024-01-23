Stock & Land
Hay, hay - make sure your stacks are dry, authorities warning

Andrew Miller
Updated January 23 2024 - 12:47pm, first published 12:37pm
One of the hay shed fires in Victoria, in recent weeks. Picture supplied by Wyuna CFA brigade
The CFA has responded to 50 hay fires in Victoria in the last two months, prompting warnings to producers to take extra care.

