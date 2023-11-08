Stock & Land
Firefighters at Kerang still mopping up million dollar hay blaze

By Andrew Miller
November 8 2023 - 3:09pm
Scene from the Kerang hay fire. Picture supplied by Swan Hill CFA
Fire crews are expected to remain on site at a Kerang hay supplier until at least tomorrow, after a $1 million blaze destroyed at least 5600 bales, a truck and sheds.

