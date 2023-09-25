The Country Fire Authority has declared the first Fire Danger Period (FDP) for the 2023-24 fire season, with the impending El Nino likely to deliver a hotter and drier summer than in recent years.
The FDP will begin on Monday, October 9 for the Wellington and East Gippsland Shire Councils, where low rainfall over winter and spring has led to increasingly dry conditions.
FDPs for other municipalities will be announced in the coming months, based on assessments of rainfall, grassland curing rate and local conditions.
CFA Chief Officer Jason Heffernan said the declaration is earlier than usual and reflects the summer ahead.
"While crews are ready to respond and support communities this bushfire season, fire safety is a shared responsibility and we ask Victorians to prepare and know their local risks," Mr Heffernan said.
"We are asking anyone burning off in the next two weeks before the official FDP begins to be very careful.
"Take this opportunity ahead of the FDP to clean up your property, prepare your bushfire plan with your family and download the VicEmergency app."
Victorians are being urged to start preparing their properties and put together a Bushfire Survival Plan.
Landowners conducting burn-offs are being reminded they must notify authorities online at the Fire Permits Victoria website or by calling ESTA on 1800 668 511.
Once the FDP begins, landowners must apply for and receive a Permit to Burn for all burn-offs.
