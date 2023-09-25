Stock & Land
Fire season to begin early with El Nino on the horizon

By Dakota Tait
September 25 2023 - 2:00pm
Victoria's fire season is slated to start early ahead of a hotter and drier summer. Picture supplied.
The Country Fire Authority has declared the first Fire Danger Period (FDP) for the 2023-24 fire season, with the impending El Nino likely to deliver a hotter and drier summer than in recent years.

