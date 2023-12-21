Changing climate risks and road maintenance crossroads reached: committee

National farmer lobby group GrainGrowers says the findings of a recent federal parliamentary inquiry into the road network are unsurprising.
The House of Representatives Standing Committee inquired into the implications of severe weather events on the regional, rural and remote road network
Committee chair Solomon, NT Labor MP Luke Gosling, said the severe weather events over the past few years had taken a tremendous toll on the road network and nation.
"The unprecedented scale and intensity of floods, torrential downpours, and bushfires have caused catastrophic damage to our road infrastructure, exposing its vulnerability against severe weather events and a changing climate," Mr Gosling said.
'Our communities and supply chain networks are heavily reliant upon a safe and functional road network to ensure connectivity and access to health and other essential services, food, fuel, and other resources.
"We have reached the crossroads of changing climate risks, socio-economic growth, and long-term resilience.'
The 26 recommendations made by the committee complemented the government's announcement to double Roads to Recovery Program funding over the next four years and aim to build nationally resilient road infrastructure.
That included collaboration across all levels of government to develop road asset infrastructure resilience guidelines, revision of national road design and construction standards and a review of local government funding allocation to support asset maintenance works.
GrainGrowers Policy and Advocacy acting general manager Sean Cole said the committee's findings should not surprise a single road user.
Mr Cole said the report highlighted maintenance works across state and territory and local government areas must catch up.
"Sustainable road maintenance funding is crucial in ensuring we have the efficient and safe roads for Australia's $31 billion grain industry to harvest and transport grain to market," Mr Cole said.
"Over the past few months, growers have driven hundreds of thousands of kilometres and delivered millions of tonnes of grain to terminals and receival points on substandard roads.
"It is time that all levels of government work together to ensure we invest appropriately to deliver the resilient road network we need and deserve."
Mr Cole said GrainGrowers had been advocating strongly for increased funding for road infrastructure over several years.
"A series of reports from GrainGrowers, the Grattan Institute and the most recent standing committee analysis all point to the seriousness of the issue and the need for coordinated and collaborative action to address the situation," he said.
Mr Cole said the impact of climate change on the road network could not be underestimated.
"With climate change expected to increase the frequency and intensity of weather events such as heat waves, floods, and extreme temperatures, it is vital all levels of government work together to strengthen Australia's long-term road resilience," he said.
"From an industry viewpoint, GrainGrowers strongly supports the recommendation that Australia needs a comprehensive national road infrastructure planning and investment framework that places national resilience at its centre."
Mr Cole said road infrastructure was a long-term investment, with roads typically having a design life of between 20 and 40 years.
"Given the importance of this infrastructure to the economic and social wellbeing, we need investments now to build resilience for emerging issues associated with natural disasters and climate risk."
"With multiple levels of government involved in road management, it is crucial the Commonwealth Government encourages and facilitates coordination and information sharing across jurisdictions to avoid duplication and improve outcomes," Mr Cole said.
