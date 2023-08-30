Stock & Land
Victorian rural councils to share in $10m disaster repair program

Updated August 31 2023 - 7:42am, first published 7:00am
State and federal governments are providing nearly $10 million, under the Council Priority Betterment Program, to rebuild roads, bridges and footpaths, damaged as a result of the 2022 floods. Picture by Andrew Miller
State and federal governments are providing nearly $10 million, under the Council Priority Betterment Program, to rebuild roads, bridges and footpaths, damaged as a result of the 2022 floods. Picture by Andrew Miller

Nearly 15 Victorian rural councils have been told they'll be eligible for a state and federal government program, intended to improve the resilience of essential public assets.

