Nearly 15 Victorian rural councils have been told they'll be eligible for a state and federal government program, intended to improve the resilience of essential public assets.
The governments will provide nearly $10 million, under the Council Priority Betterment Program, to rebuild roads, bridges and footpaths, damaged as a result of the 2022 floods.
Councils eligible to apply under the program are Buloke, Campaspe, Central Goldfields, Gannawarra, Loddon, Moira, Murrindindi, Benalla, Bendigo, Hepburn, Mildura, Pyrenees, Shepparton and Strathbogie.
Rural Councils Victoria welcomed the $9.4 million program, which will see grants of between $343,000-$1 million to affected councils.
"The announcement has important significance," RCV chair Mary-Ann Brown said.
"It is the first time that state and federal governments have embraced the concept of betterment in Victoria, which means building back assets to a higher standard to withstand possible future natural disasters.
"In all our meetings with federal and state Ministers we have underlined the need to ensure that assets are restored to a more resilient standard so that they are not damaged or destroyed again in the next flood or bushfire."
It comes as south-west Victorian councils raise concerns about a lack of funding, under the Safe Local Roads and Streets Program.
The program is jointly funded through the Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA).
Cr Brown welcomed the fact that key assets that helped communities stay connected and reduced hardship during and after disasters, such as culverts and roads, would be prioritised.
"Those assets were a key priority in RCV advocacy to state and federal governments," Cr Brown said.
"We see the program announcement as an important first step in building back damaged or destroyed assets to a more resilient standard.
"Betterment should be part of all disaster recovery packages into the future."
RCV said seven councils (Buloke, Campaspe, Central Goldfields, Gannawarra, Loddon, Moira, and Murrindindi) would be eligible to apply for up to $1 million each, while another seven impacted councils (Benalla, Bendigo, Hepburn, Mildura, Pyrenees, Greater Shepparton and Strathbogie) could seek funding of up to $343,000 each.
"We note that applicants are required to provide a minimum co-contribution of 5 per cent to the project and that a co-contribution is considered an 'in-kind or monetary contribution from the council," Cr Brown said.
"This is essential for small rural councils that have small rated bases and are struggling financially.
"The program is a good start, and we look forward to being in a position to welcome further resources for impacted communities into the future."
Federal Emergency Management Minister, Murray Watt said the upgrades would be significant in helping communities prepare for future emergencies.
"Betterment works mean infrastructure can be built back using more resilient methods or materials, so they're less likely to be impacted again by future natural disasters," he said.
"This is the first betterment program of its kind in Victoria, so I'm very pleased the government is co-funding it.
"In addition to reducing the risk of disruptions to communities from disasters, we know that betterment programs like this one, delivered in other states, have demonstrated savings and avoided costs for all levels of government."
