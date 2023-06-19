The state government has flagged a new approach to road upgrades and maintenance, saying longer-term funding will help make the network more resilient.
Roads Minister Melissa Horne told a parliamentary committee the government would invest $2.8 billion in maintaining and strengthening the state's roads, over the next decade.
She told the annual Parliamentary Accounts and Estimates Committee hearings into the state budget that money would include flood recovery works.
Next financial year $770 million had been set aside for road maintenance.
"We need to do more to make our road network more resilient, we need to do it in a different way, a smarter, more efficient, more sustainable way," Ms Horne said.
"We can no longer apply year-to-year funding, we need a model that is first-for-purpose over the long term."
World-leading technology has been used to map the condition of roads, across the state - "bolstering our evidence base and providing a new level of insight we have never had before," she told the committee.
Working with the Australian Road Research Board, the government had used what was called Intelligent Pavement Assessment Vehicle technology to determine the structural integrity of the road surface.
iPAVE is a a prime mover and trailer equipped with a heavy weight over a single rear axle.
A series of lasers mounted in the trailer measures the deflection velocity of the pavement in the left-hand wheel path as the truck travels down the road at highway speeds.
This information is used to assess the bearing capacity of the pavement.
iPAVE vehicles can also measure roughness, texture, rutting, digital imagery for visual rating and ACD cracking.
"We have specifically been able to determine the structural integrity of the road and we are working through that data with the ARRB," Ms Horne said.
That data would be used when the government approached insurance companies and the federal government for funding.
Rural councils have previously called for a review of road engineering and construction standards.
Ms Horne said each of the state's rural and regional areas had unique and varying road maintenance demands.
"Road maintenance isn't a one-size-fits-all - in the Barwon region, for example, there are cooler temperatures and more extreme rainfall, which makes the bitumen conditions different," she said.
"In the Grampians, road crews are dealing with warmer, drier conditions.
"I have written to the secretary of the department [of Transport and Planning] seeking advice on how to apply this 10-year funding model, so it can deliver a more strategically planned maintenance program, across the state."
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
