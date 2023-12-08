Stock & Land
Home/News

Young Mortlake stock handler injured in laneway incident at prime sale

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
December 8 2023 - 11:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There are ongoing investigations into an incident at the WVLX saleyards, Mortlake, after a 19-year old stock handler was seriously injured. Picture by Philippe Perez
There are ongoing investigations into an incident at the WVLX saleyards, Mortlake, after a 19-year old stock handler was seriously injured. Picture by Philippe Perez

A 19-year old Camperdown stock handler is recovering, after suffering serious injuries in an incident at this week's WVLX prime cattle sale, Mortlake.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Local News

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.