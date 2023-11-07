Stock & Land
Home/News

Water Minister, upper Goulburn River producers Molesworth meeting

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated November 7 2023 - 3:31pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goulburn River Trout, Alexandra, director Ed Meggitt says Water Minister Harriet Shing has played a "political straight bat" to calls to lower the level of Lake Eildon. Picture supplied
Goulburn River Trout, Alexandra, director Ed Meggitt says Water Minister Harriet Shing has played a "political straight bat" to calls to lower the level of Lake Eildon. Picture supplied

An upper Goulburn River landholders says Water Minister Harriet Shing is continuing to "refuse to budge" on calls to increase airspace at Lake Eildon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.