Stock & Land
Home/News

Upper Goulburn farmers frustrated at six month delay in Eildon report release

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
October 16 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Contractor Andrew Perry on country damaged by the latest Goulburn River floods. Picture supplied
Contractor Andrew Perry on country damaged by the latest Goulburn River floods. Picture supplied

Upper Goulburn River farmers - hit by flooding three times in 12 months - have expressed alarm at delays to the release of the Lake Eildon operating rules review.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.