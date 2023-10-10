Stock & Land
Home/News

Upper Goulburn River producers endure their third flood in less than 12 months

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated October 10 2023 - 1:38pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goulburn River Trout, Alexandra, director Ed Meggitt on the Goulburn River at Gilmore's Bridge, showing debris built up after this month's latest flood. Picture supplied by Ed Meggitt
Goulburn River Trout, Alexandra, director Ed Meggitt on the Goulburn River at Gilmore's Bridge, showing debris built up after this month's latest flood. Picture supplied by Ed Meggitt

Famers on the Upper Goulburn River say urgent action on water levels in Lake Eildon is required, after they endured their third flood in less than a year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.