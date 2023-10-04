Stock & Land
Home/News

Eastern Victorian farmers on flood alert with active fires nearby

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
October 4 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Fringe Merino stud principal John Freeman, Briagalong, is about 20 kilometres from the active Briagolong bushfire and is moving stock amid heavy rain. Picture by Bryce Eishold
The Fringe Merino stud principal John Freeman, Briagalong, is about 20 kilometres from the active Briagolong bushfire and is moving stock amid heavy rain. Picture by Bryce Eishold

Fires have turned to floods in Victoria, as the state receives widespread thunderstorms during three major bushfires and farmers hurry to move stock.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.