Stock & Land
Home/News

Flood operations at Lakes Eildon and Eppalock set to be reviewed

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
February 26 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Binbilla station manager Catherine Jessop and owner John Scott with some of the pastures, which have had to be resown, due the October floods on the Goulburn River. Picture by Andrew Miller.

Upper Goulburn River landholders have welcomed a review of the operating arrangements of two northern lakes, Eppalock and Eildon, in response to last year's major floods.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.