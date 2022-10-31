With a large part of the region affected by recent floods and some areas still experiencing flooding Goulburn-Murray Water (GMW) has established a dedicated recovery team to support its customers and communities.
The GMW Flood Incident & Recovery Team aims to support GMW customers, investigating and repairing impacted infrastructure and supporting other agencies.
GMW General Manager Incident & Recovery Daniel Irwin said the organisation was committed to supporting customers through the impacts of flood.
"Our team has already begun identifying flood-impacted assets and reviewing what works will be needed to repair them as a priority," Mr Irwin said.
"We'll be developing interactive maps in the near future so customers will be able to see the impacted assets and the works we'll be doing to restore them."
GMW's Tatura, Kyabram, Shepparton and Cobram Customer Service Centres have now returned to their standard operating days and times, while the Kerang and Rochester centres remain closed.
Mr Irwin welcomed customers to contact GMW to discuss their flood recovery needs.
"We also want our customers to know that we are there to help them through this time - we will work closely with impacted communities over the coming weeks and months," he said.
GMW will replace any water entitlement records and statements free of charge, and records can be sent to an alternative address if required.
To ensure the privacy of customer information, GMW will verify the identity of those that request new copies of records.
Support through hardship in paying accounts is also available, with GMW committed to working with customers to implement a payment plan that works for them.
Information is being updated regularly at GMW's website.
For more information on how GMW can assist with flood recovery, go to www.gmwater.com.au/flood-recovery
For information about current flood operations, go to www.gmwater.com.au/flood-advice To discuss your needs in flood recovery, phone GMW on 1800 013 357.
