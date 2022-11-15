Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

A long road ahead for recovery efforts in Victoria's regional areas after major floods

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
November 16 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As the rain continues on throughout Victoria, farmers across the state are assessing (or not assessing - yet) what recovery efforts are needed in the aftermath of October floods.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.