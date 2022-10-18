A Moolort farmer believes there is a chance he will have a good cropping season despite recent flooding destroying parts of his property.
Simon Coutts has remained positive throughout the town's flooding ordeal, where water from the Tullaroop and McCallum Creeks inundated the town and surrounds.
Smaller creeks that run through his property at Carisbrook were not able to handle large amounts of water that came through from around 130 millimetres rainfall which came in a 24 hour period.
He said all he could do in the days leading up to the big rain dump was a limited amount stock movement.
"Basically getting stock to a high level was all we could do in the days leading up to the flood," he said.
While "about five per cent" of his cropping grounds were inundated with water, the only other impact to his farming operation was to his fencing.
"The water generally gets away from us quickly here and we are pretty lucky that were are not terribly affected, it's nothing compared to others about the place though," he said.
"We've had flood fences damaged, and that's really a given when floods come through," he said.
Most of Mr Coutts' concern will be the ongoing effects of the flood in the months ahead and the key will be the local weather staying mostly dry.
"The real concern for us is trying to get machinery onto our paddocks may be an issue during harvest,"
"They could get bogged, which will cost us time."
"We were seeing a bumper season prior to this event, and we have our fingers crossed it can still be a bumper year.
"It just depends on the amount of rain we see from now on."
Regarding his sheep operation, Mr Coutts said his flock were "walking in a lot of water," and aren't prospering as much as they would at this time of year, but was aware of the impacts of the flood.
"We had to do another [second] drench this year which we normally don't have to do, and I'm sure there'll be a fly problem in the summer, so we will have to be proactive with fly control at that time," he said.
But more importantly, Mr Coutts said that he was glad most housing in the town avoided damage from rising river levels.
The Central Goldfields council commissioned the design of a local levee after the 2011 floods, and there were fears that if the levee had not been completed another major flood could impact the town.
But Mr Coutts said a good co-ordinated effort to keep local people safe worked well in the days leading up to the flood.
"[Our CFA] supported the local Carisbrook fire brigade and made sure people in the township were aware that there was an evacuation order in place, and most people were either aware of what was happening or had already left."
Central Goldfields mayor Cr Chris Meddows-Taylor said he was thankful to staff that assisted during the flood and was thankful the damage wasn't extensive.
"Clearly the preparation and training of emergency services over years played out so well," Cr Meddows-Taylor said.
"Each agency knew what they needed to do and when.
"Although the Carisbrook levee is not completed, importantly it and its drains, made a difference for the better."
