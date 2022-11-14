Stock & Land
Harmony Operations Australia facing charges for failing to maintain a safe work environment

Updated November 15 2022 - 4:01pm, first published 10:15am
Harmony Operations Australia has been charged with not providing a safe work environment by WorkSafe Victoria.

A feedlot operator who runs a facility in Gerang Gerung, near Dimboola, has been charged by WorkSafe Victoria after an incident on their property where a worker died.

