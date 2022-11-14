A feedlot operator who runs a facility in Gerang Gerung, near Dimboola, has been charged by WorkSafe Victoria after an incident on their property where a worker died.
Harmony Operations Australia has been charged for failing to provide and maintain a working environment that was safe and without risks to health after alleged breaches of the Occupational Health and Safety Act.
In November 2020, a 29-year-old worker was using a telehandler to stack bales of hay.
The worker was electrocuted after the telehandler made contact with power lines and died from the incident.
It's alleged the company did not establish an exclusion zone around the power lines and failed to provide necessary information and instructions to enable their employees to work safely.
The matter will be heard for a filing listing at the Horsham Magistrates' Court on Monday November 21.
Harmony had recently begun freely trading Wagyu beef for export in 2021, after the company had been placed in liquidation with debts of $29.4 million back in 2019.
