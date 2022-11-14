Angus Summers may not have come from a farming background, but he has developed a passion for the industry at a young age.
The 10-year-old from Somerset, Tas, purchased his first ram and ewes at Fairbank's recent sale at Hagley, Tas.
Advised by his grandfather David Russell, EDR Hereford stud, Stowport, Tas, Angus placed his own bids and was over the moon to secure one ram and three ewes to start his own sheep stud, Chasm Park Southdowns.
Mr Russell said his grandson's parents weren't involved in farming, but Angus had loved spending time on his Hereford farm.
"His passion is riding motorbikes, he races bikes and has been very successful so far," he said.
"I've been involved in farming for many years, and we've been trying to get him interested in that.
"We just talked it over and he said he wanted to get into sheep, so we talked about what kind of sheep he'd like and he was pretty keen on Southdowns."
He said they would purchase a handful more rams and ewes over the next couple of weeks and find a spot to run them on his Stowport farm.
He said while Angus was interested in cattle too - and had even helped run cattle through the yards over the weekend - sheep would be easier to handle in his first livestock venture.
"I was keen for him to have a go with sheep as he can start this off himself and take ownership of it," he said.
Angus said he liked the quality of the Fairbank sheep.
"I like the size of them," he said.
"They've got good shape and lots of length."
