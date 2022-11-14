Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Tasmania's Angus Summers kickstarts own Southdown sheep stud

Joely Mitchell
By Joely Mitchell
November 15 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ten-year-old Angus Summers, Somerset, Tas, bought his first-ever sheep at Fairbank recently, taking home one ram and three ewes to start his own sheep stud. Pictures by Joely Mitchell.

Angus Summers may not have come from a farming background, but he has developed a passion for the industry at a young age.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joely Mitchell

Joely Mitchell

National sheep and wool writer and rural property writer

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.