Encouraging young people to consider a career in agriculture and boosting regenerative practices are likely to be priority areas for a new Mornington Peninsula food economy taskforce.
The shire's Sustainable Food Economy and Regenerative Agriculture Taskforce has met for the first time.
It will work with Mornington Peninsula Shire council on the implementation of the shire's Food Economy and Agroecology Strategy.
The shire's Agribusiness & Food Industry Facilitation officer Sarah Sexton said a priority setting workshop would be held in October.
"By the end of the year, we will report back to council, and externally, on what the priorities for the taskforce and strategy are by the end of the year.
"I think, even in our initial discussions, I can see one of the first priorities is how do we set a baseline to see what is being managed regeneratively on the Peninsula already and set some metrics around how we are going to measure that.
"There is also a huge amount of interest and passion for how we create better career pathways into agriculture and doing more engagement with schools and the TAFE and tertiary sector for a co-ordinated approach."
The agriculture, food and beverages economy on the Mornington Peninsula is valued at $1.3 billion.
She said members of the taskforce included broadacre and protected cropping farmer representatives, as well as winemakers, avocado growers and from Melbourne Water and Peninsula Health.
"The taskforce is in place to help guide council on the implementation of the strategy," Ms Sexton said.
Taskforce chair Sam Turner said the aim of the strategy was to create a sustainable and economically viable food production ecosystem on the Peninsula.
"It's around enhancement of regenerative practices and engagement of retailers and restaurants," he said.
"One of the areas I am really excited and interested in is getting more young people involved in farming," he said
"We have a really great opportunity to enact some change, at a regional level - there are lots of people trying to do things at a national level, but it kind of gets lost in the wash, trying to do everything for everyone.
"We have a really good opportunity to target local schools and pair them with local producers, in multiple different regions, to see different production styles
"We can get young people exposed to things they may not have otherwise seen."
There would also be focus on revitalising the Mornington Peninsula Produce food provenance brand as a marketing tool.
The taskforce was also likely to press the council to continue advocating on behalf of producers, to protect the Green Wedge and ensure the Peninsula became the food bowl of Melbourne.
"That's the key thing for growers is to protect that land and that incredible per-urban resource we have here," he said.
Mornington Peninsula mayor Steve Holland said the agricultural sector faced a range of challenges, including climate change, supply chain weaknesses, global health and biosecurity threats, economic downturns and more. "Our aim is to support and nurture the growth of our agricultural sector, while actively regenerating the land and our natural resource," Cr Holland said.
"Our Agroecology Strategy is a collective action plan to transform the way food is produced on the Mornington Peninsula.
"It will position the Peninsula as a leader in agroecological food production and ensure a thriving and resilient sector for the future."
The strategy was based on council's vision for the Green Wedge as a place where sustainable agriculture was a key land use, and the productive capacity of the land is protected and enhanced.
"It also links closely with our Climate Emergency Response and will strengthen the Peninsula's resilience to future climate or supply shocks," Cr Holland said.
"We are excited to harness the breadth and depth of knowledge and experience in the group to drive a transformation across our agriculture, food and beverage economy."
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.