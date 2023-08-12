Stock & Land
Peninsula's Food Economy and Regenerative Agriculture Taskforce meets

Andrew Miller
August 12 2023 - 3:00pm
Members of the Mornington Peninsula shire's Sustainable Food Economy and Regenerative Agriculture Taskforce have met for the first time. Picture supplied
Encouraging young people to consider a career in agriculture and boosting regenerative practices are likely to be priority areas for a new Mornington Peninsula food economy taskforce.

