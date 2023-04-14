Nurturing a love of the land and passion for great food is Simone Watts' bread and butter, but her latest project at Barragunda Estate farm has been a challenge in the making.
As a professional chef, turned regenerative farmer, she strives to provide seasonal-organic produce to the community, care for the land, provide a space for young farmers, and help consumers understand their food's journey from paddock to plate.
Passionate about ensuring regenerative farming is a core focus, she encourages a "whole picture" approach to Barragunda Estate's practices.
"That means not just growing vegetables, it means growing the biodiversity on the property itself," she said.
On over 400 hectares of diverse land atop the cliffs of Cape Schank, Barragunda Estate has been developed into shared plot land where four other farmers lease space, providing produce to a collective seasonal produce box for community members.
"We've got a couple of hundred acres for grazing [sheep and cattle]," she said.
"About a quarter of it is native vegetation, we have two acres of market garden and over 800 mature orchard trees as well."
Showcasing the true nature of paddock to plate, plans for a restaurant were interrupted by COVID-19, but Ms Watts said the time off was a valuable learning experience and now plans to open the on-site restaurant by the end of spring 2023.
"I see the dining experience as being a story of the farmers and myself, as well as seasonal eating," she said.
"It's going to be small, only 40 seats as I'm very fierce on the concept of farm to table being authentic.
"Any bigger than that, and I really feel like I'll lose my integrity of being able to truly use everything from the site, farm-to-table dining is very restrictive for the chef, which is a good thing."
Firm in the belief that as a society people should be more thoughtful in the food they consume, she wants to educate individuals on eating to the seasons, rather than indulging in the high demand for importing and over-consumption.
"We're guilty of that in a domestic environment, but we're guilty as chefs as well you know," she said.
Ms Watts plans out the seasons on the farm dependent on a number of variables.
She considers what can thrive in the coastal weather conditions on the Mornington Peninsula and plants produce so she can create a menu that results in minimal waste.
"That way you know the money is going direct to a farmer as well, it's not all of the middle men that are putting the prices up and up," she said.
"We're so nomadic as humans now with travel, if you're living between the city and down here, the actual land that we call home, we're no longer as connected to as we used to be.
"And I feel as though if we've got a place here that's not only providing people food at home with the collective, but they can come and visit and have a beautiful lunch, that they're going to feel quite proud of this place and feel like it's their own."
A large part of the land at Barragunda Estate is dedicated to native growth.
They utilise no-till practices that minimise soil disruption, build on soil health, don't use nitrogen fertilisers, pesticides or herbicides and have a large plot dedicated to native crops.
Another key focus of their practices is learning from the existing landscape instead of planting to the demand with their native nursery.
"To kind of consider best practice is to go, how can I not disrupt the natural synergy around what's happening here too much, but still, obviously grow vegetables that are more than just salt bush," she said.
"But there are a lot of practices that help us to do that and having a healthy root system is a huge part of that, which is why we practice no-till.
"All of our veggies are cut off and roots are left in so we're cover cropping, never letting the soil stay bare."
Along with her busy year ahead on the farm, Ms Watts is presenting in two events at Australia's longest-running eating and drinking festival, Tasting Australia in Adelaide later this month.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
