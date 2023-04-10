A 34-year-old Ladys Pass man has died after a quad bike crash overnight.
Victoria police said emergency services were called to McLennan Road in Ladys Pass following reports of a single-vehicle crash at about 1.25am on Tuesday, April 11.
The Ladys Pass man died at the scene and an investigation is under way.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
In 2021 there were 11 quad bike-related deaths in Australia, down from 23 in 2020.
