Mornington Peninsula agroecology Taskforce eoi's called upon

By Holly McGuinness
May 31 2023 - 8:00am
Barragunda Estate, Cape Schanck on the Mornington Peninsula. Picture by Holly McGuinness
Mornington Peninsula council's Food Economy and Agroecology Strategy 2022 - 2028 is three months underway, and council is inviting local producer expression's of interest for their involvement in the Sustainable Food Economy and Regenerative Agriculture Taskforce.

