Stock & Land
Home/News

Pyrenees finishes $4 million, three year bridge renewal program

August 3 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The opening of the new bridge on Beaufort-Carngham Road, Mena Park, caps off an extensive bridge revitalisation program in Pyrenees shire. Picture supplied by Pyrenees Shire
The opening of the new bridge on Beaufort-Carngham Road, Mena Park, caps off an extensive bridge revitalisation program in Pyrenees shire. Picture supplied by Pyrenees Shire

Completion of new bridgeworks on the Beaufort-Carngham Road, Mena Park, has capped off a major renewal program, carried out by the Pyrenees Shire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.