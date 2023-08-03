Completion of new bridgeworks on the Beaufort-Carngham Road, Mena Park, has capped off a major renewal program, carried out by the Pyrenees Shire.
The shire has replaced six bridges over the last three years, providing a boost to the transport and agriculture sectors.
"Many of these bridges were more than half a century old," Pyrenees mayor Ron Eason said.
"It's vital for our economy that we bring them up to modern engineering standards to improve safety and avoid restrictions on heavy vehicles using these roads."
Beaufort-Carngham Road reopened on schedule on July 31, after four months of construction by Echuca-based contractor Civil and Earth Australia Pty Ltd.
Resealing of the road surface due to flood damage nearby has also now been completed.
The new bridge is slightly wider, includes improved safety railing, and can be used by oversize and overmass vehicles such as B-doubles.
Bridges have also been replaced on Raglan-Elmhurst Rd over Fiery Creek, on Carngham-Streatham Road, Moonambel-Warrenmang Road, Chepstow-Pittong Road, and Lamplough-Greenhill Creek Road.
Council funded the $3.85M bridge renewal program with assistance from various sources including the Australian Government's Bridges Renewal and Roads to Recovery programs, and the Victorian Government's AgriLinks Upgrade Program.
Cr Eason said council was also currently looking at the upgrade of another bridge on the Beaufort-Carngham Road, which would enable the road to be approved as a B-Double route between the Western Highway and Carngham-Streatham Road.
Meanwhile, repair works continue on the more than $8 million worth of damage to council-owned roads around the shire.
Cr Eason said works had been prioritised based on the severity of the damage and the amount of traffic that used the road.
"The damage the floods caused last year across the shire was significant and we thank the community for their patience while our contractors work hard to complete the works," Cr Eason said.
Works have recently been completed in the Waterloo area, with School Road and Finch Lane receiving much needed gravel upgrades.
Contractors had now started flood repair works in the Beaufort area and would shortly start works in Elmhurst, Redbank and Natte Yallock.
"We're happy to see these essential flood repairs progressing well around the shire," Cr Eason said.
Follow the flood repair process on Council's website: www.pyrenees.vic.gov.au/floodrepairs.
