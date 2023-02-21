Stock & Land
Bridge and culvert load limits weakest link in supply chain

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated February 22 2023 - 10:46am, first published 7:00am
Grain growers and transporters say bridge and culvert load limits are choking productivity, which could come from greater use of A-doubles. Picture by Andrew Miller

Bridge load limits are eroding the significant benefits that could flow from Victoria's growing high-productivity freight vehicle network, according to grain growers and rural transporters.

