Bridge load limits are eroding the significant benefits that could flow from Victoria's growing high-productivity freight vehicle network, according to grain growers and rural transporters.
GrainGrowers policy and advocacy general manager Zachary Whale said much of Australia's regional bridge infrastructure was built over 50 years ago and was coming the end of its life.
"Increased funding for bridge renewal is critical for improving freight efficiency," Mr Whale said.
"We're seeing load limits on ageing infrastructure on critical grain freight routes such as the Calder and Western highways in Victoria really impacting the ability to maximise the benefits of HPFVs."
HPFVs are a heavy vehicle combination that exceeds 26 metres and/or has a gross combination mass of more than 68.5 tonnes.
B-doubles are up to 26 metres' long with a GCM of 68.5t.
GrainGrowers has called for a $400-million increase in the federal Bridge Renewal Program over the next four years.
The organisation said the Bridgewater, on the Calder Highway, was limited to 72t.
And the Western Highway, approved for 85.5t loads, has a bridge at Dimboola with a weight limit of 73t for A-doubles.
About 8000 kilometres of the state's roads are gazetted Victorian High Productivity Freight Vehicle approved routes.
The Victorian Department of Transport has 6000 bridges, culverts and other structures under its jurisdiction, with some covered by weight restrictions and others fully accessible for A-doubles.
A department spokesperson said that didn't include other bridges and culverts which were the responsibility of councils.
In 2013, the Victorian government began developing a pre-approved HPFV network, intending to boost the use of HPVFs.
Prairie grain and hay producer Russell Hocking said he carted hay to the export facility at Bridgewater about once a week.
Mr Hocking said he was using an 85.5t A-double to cart hay from his property, allowing him to make 50 trips instead of 65 trips in a B-double.
"There are efficiencies in labour, fuel and reduced emissions," he said.
But he wasn't allowed to cross the Loddon, due to the weight restrictions on the bridge.
"I have to pull up at the servo there and split it all up, then drive it 3km to the exporter," he said.
"You've driven 400km and you are almost there but you have to do that, which is frustrating."
Victorian Farmers Federation infrastructure and transport committee chair Ryan Milgate said greater access would be a huge productivity boost for growers.
"It's a broken link in the chain and if you have a broken link, you don't have a supply chain," he said.
"The productivity gains are there, and if we can get the most direct route the productivity gains are going to be next level.
"Once you see that you see the freight rates are lower and ultimately we would like to see more money in the growers' pockets."
Livestock and Rural Transporters Association of Victorian president Russell Borchard said there was also a cost of getting bridges assessed, before permits could be issued.
"It's terrible and it can add up to thousands and thousands of dollars," he said.
"It's just having a dire impact on the whole industry."
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
