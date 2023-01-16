Stock & Land
Prime Minister, Premier urged to see Victoria's roads at first hand

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
January 16 2023
Hawkesdale's Tom Noonan describes the Woolsthorpe-Heywood Road as a "goat track". He fears there will be a serious accident if it's not upgraded.
PM, Premier urged to drive south-west's roads, after funding cut claims

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese must travel on south-west roads to justify his decision to cut $40 million in funding, according to Member for Wannon Dan Tehan.

