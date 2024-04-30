Stock & Land
Chicken meat production in decline, partly due to urban sprawl pressures

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
April 30 2024 - 12:00pm
The Australian Chicken Growers' Council has raised concerns about constraints on Victorian meat chicken farming growth, saying they're likely to have longer term implications for food security. Picture supplied
A Victorian parliamentary inquiry into the impacts of urban sprawl has been told Victoria's share of national chicken meat production is slowly declining, even in the face of a rising population.

