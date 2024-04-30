Stock & Land
Home/Cropping

Camperdown agent bolsters auction at a black-tie gala for cancer research

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
Updated April 30 2024 - 4:52pm, first published 4:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charles Stewart Nash McVilly auctioneer Clayton Horspole, Camperdown, facilitated a black-tie auction at Melbourne. Picture supplied by Robin Payne, Jam Media
Charles Stewart Nash McVilly auctioneer Clayton Horspole, Camperdown, facilitated a black-tie auction at Melbourne. Picture supplied by Robin Payne, Jam Media

Donations of grain from western Victoria and a black-tie auction has helped boost world-leading research towards pancreatic cancer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.