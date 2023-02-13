The newly-formed Rural Road Alliance is calling for an emergency funding package of nearly $5.5 billion in the upcoming federal budget.
The alliance - which represents farmers, transporters and local councils - has been formed in response to what it says are critical challenges facing Australia's rural road network, in the wake of recent flooding and high rainfall.
The Alliance includes GrainGrowers, the National Farmers Federation (NFF), Australian Local Government Association (ALGA) and Australian Livestock and Rural Transporters Association (ALRTA).
Since January 2022, there have been 23 flood events, with 429 declarations across 277 local government areas.
In the last two months, the ongoing east coast flooding event has seen more than 82,000 kms impacted by flood-related closures across New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, and South Australia, while Western Australia has experienced the devastation of Cyclone Seroja.
The Alliance said recent flooding had taken a wrecking ball to regional roads, including the nationally significant Hume, Newell, Calder, and Western highways.
GrainGrowers Chair, Rhys Turton, said the rural road network was now at breaking point.
"We're already seeing recently repaired roads crumbling. It's thrown a challenging grain harvest into disarray as farmers and transporters struggle to move grain from paddock to port," Mr Turton said.
NFF chief executive Tony Mahar said the damage was "catastrophic".
He said a substantial, long-term commitment was required.
"We can't be left driving on decimated roads once the politicians and news cameras move onto the next disaster," Mr Mahar said.
Natural disasters and extreme weather events have already cost the Australian economy $5 billion in 2022, according to Treasury estimates, as a result of widespread disruption to key industries such as agriculture.
ALRTA executive director, Mat Munro said the damage was already undermining productivity and safety in the regions.
"Severely damaged roads are dramatically increasing the time and cost of moving freight to and from our rural production centres," Mr Munro said.
"It's harder on our vehicles, it's harder on our drivers, and it's harder on our livestock.
"It's holding back development of our regional communities and undermining safety and welfare for all users of country roads".
ALGA CEO Matt Pinnegar said the ongoing impacts of climate change should prompt a fundamental shift in the way Australia funded, delivered and maintained its roads.
In the lead up to the Federal Budget, the Rural Road Alliance called for an emergency funding package totalling nearly $5.5 billion, including:
The Alliance said its proposed funding package was an opportunity for the government to stem the rapid deterioration of Australia's rural road network, and to reduce the cost to the budget of future climate events.
