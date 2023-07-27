The Victorian Farmers Federation says while a study of grain transport in the south-west is a good start, it would like to see the work expanded to cover the whole state.
The $250,000 Grain Industry Supply Chain study will identify changes to production and the volume of grain likely to be harvested and transported in western Victoria over the next 25 years.
The Victorian Farmers Federation Infrastructure and Transport committee chair Ryan Milgate, Minyip, said all the bulk handlers, feed millers and farmers were all contributing to the study.
"It won't be a perfect thing, at the end of the day the farm-to-farm trade is going to be really hard to quantify," Mr Milgate said.
"Essentially what we want to get out of it is a better understanding of grain flows, around Victoria."
A spokesman for the Department of Transport and Planning said multi-disciplinary firm GHD had been appointed to undertake the study.
It was expected to be completed later this year.
The spokesman said the study would identify changes to production and the volume of grain likely to be harvested and transported in western Victorian for the next 25 years.
It would also identify freight industry efficiencies, to help improve the competitiveness of the grain industry.
Mr MIlgate said he felt a Victoria wide study would have been a better option.
"I think they have realised now the scope of this project has increased dramatically already - there was very little thought of southern Riverina grain ending up at the port of Geelong."
Grain groups are already concerned about potential restrictions at the port.
He said that became very important when talking about sites like the bridge at Keilor, which couldn't carry A-doubles.
"The other thing that certainly wasn't thought about, that we certainly put on the agenda, was the pulse supply chain was completely forgotten about too," he said.
"What we hope to get won't be a perfect understanding of where the supply chain does flow but hopefully we can quantify some of these pinch points and issues, and last-mile access issues."
The SouthWest Victoria Alliance a partnership between the shires of Colac Otway, Corangamite, Moyne, southern Grampians, Glenelg, Warrnambool city and business leaders, is delivering the project.
The alliance is being assisted with input from industry and the Department of Transport and Planning.
Corangamite mayor Ruth Gstrein said the study was modelled on the successful dairy supply chain study, after it quantified the need for road upgrades and the "ask" for their repair and maintenance.
"It is just so important to be able to give the government an evidence backed case as to why we need investment in the roads," Cr Gstrain said.
"We are just seeing the amount of grain traffic, right across south western Victoria, and the impact that has on our roads.
"Making our arterial network fit for purpose needs investment.
"To get that investment, it needs a business case and that's what we are undertaking at this stage,"
Cr Gstrain said the dairy chain study had resulted in investment in the Cobden-Warrnambool and Cobden-Stonyford roads and improvements to town entrances.
"The road entrances to the towns were just crumbling, so there has been quite a lot of work being done around the dairy supply chain - but it's a live document, the information that's in that is still relevant," she said.
"When we are putting in our bids for funding, that's what we are relying on.
"We know it has credibility, it's not just somebody's thought bubble, it's actual work that has been carried out and is desperately needed."
The region was a major supplier of dairy for Victoria and the nation - "we need to have roads that are fit for purpose, not just for the size of the trucks we are getting now, B-doubles B-triples, but also for our residents, tourists and school buses."
Mr MIlgate said he hoped the study would help inform business cases for road and bridge upgrades.
"It won't be perfect, but it'll be a start," he said.
"The dairy supply chain is a lot more concentrated and a lot easier to follow - essentially it goes from farm to five or six processors and then from them to the cold stores or export.
"A lot of that data is a lot easier to find, as the data in the grain industry is fairly fragmented and will be quite difficult."
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
