South-west grain supply chain study due for completion by the end of the year

Andrew Miller
Andrew Miller
July 27 2023 - 4:00pm
Corangamite mayor Ruth Gstrein says the study is modelled on the successful dairy supply chain report, which has quantified the need for road upgrades. Picture supplied
The Victorian Farmers Federation says while a study of grain transport in the south-west is a good start, it would like to see the work expanded to cover the whole state.

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

