Pyrenees bridge replacement sees Beaufort-Carngham Road detour

April 2 2023 - 6:00pm
Recent bridge works at Raglan. The Pyrenees shire council is now starting work on another bridge, across Spring Hill Creek, on the Beaufort-Carngham road. Picture supplied
Major works have begun to replace the aging Spring Hill Creek bridge, near Mena Park on the Beaufort-Carngham road in Pyrenees shire.

