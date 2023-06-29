Stock & Land
Rail infrastructure investments one answer to MSIS axing: V/Line

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
June 29 2023
Department of Transport and Planning secretary Paul Younis, the Department of Transport and Planning secretary, says his organisation is committed to maximise the use of rail assets to encourage the shift of freight from road to rail. Picture supplied
The head of V/Line says his organisation has been helping recipients of a scheme, which encourages freight transfer from road to rail to deal with its axing.

