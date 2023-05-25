Stock & Land
Rail freight incentive scheme axing takes operator by surprise

By Andrew Miller
May 26 2023 - 7:30am
A locomotive at the SCT Dooen intermodal, near Horsham. Picture by Andrew Miller.
A key Victorian agricultural freight rail manager says she was surprised by the state government's decision to end the Mode Shift Incentive Scheme in 12 months time.

