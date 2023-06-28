Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Auditor general finds rail freight support reporting 'deficiencies'

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated June 28 2023 - 2:31pm, first published 11:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Victorian Auditor General has looked into the Mode Shift Incentive Scheme and the Port Rail Shuttle Network. Picture supplied
The Victorian Auditor General has looked into the Mode Shift Incentive Scheme and the Port Rail Shuttle Network. Picture supplied

The Victorian Auditor-General's Office has released another damning report into the state's rail freight system.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.