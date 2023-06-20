A state government rebate, which aims to shift containers off trucks and onto rail, should be both extended and payments increased, according to the head of one of Australia's leading freight logistics companies.
The state government has announced the Mode Shift Incentive Scheme will end on June 30, next year.
Ports and Freight Minister Melissa Horne told a parliamentary inquiry the MSIS was no longer "fit for purpose" and was "obsolete."
SCT Logistics runs both road and rail services and is one of four Victorian freight operators that receive funding under the $3.5 million annual scheme.
SCT subsidiary the Wimmera Container Line operates from the Dooen intermodal, carrying pulses and grains from Horsham to the port.
Chief executive Geoff Smith argued the scheme had worked "really well" and now was not the time to axe it.
"I would argue modal shift should continue, and not only continue, but it should increase," he said.
An increasing number of containers [boxes] were again going back on road, as the percentage on rail into the Port of Melbourne continued to drop.
"The volume of freight isn't diminishing, containers are just going into the port by road - and that means there are more, bigger trucks on the highways," Mr Smith said.
"I think MSIS should not only continue, it should be increased, until such time as there is more parity between road transporting into the Port of Melbourne and by rail," Mr Smith said.
"But one of the things we have said to government for some time is that if you make trucks bigger, then they will be more competitive against rail and more freight will go onto the road network, which has what's happened."
Rail was also a more carbon-friendly means of transport.
He said road freight operators were running more efficient truck, combinations, which gave them a price advantage.
He said 30 per cent of rail's cost was in track access, and the road industry pays not even close to that in terms of usage.
"That's not to be disparaging, that's just the fact," he said.
"It's much more difficult for rail to find productivity improvements - our access costs are fixed, we can't run longer trains, we can't double stack, we just can't find those sort of productivity improvements the road industry can.
"We are restricted in lengths and heights and all those types of things.
"We are not complaining about that, but it just finds its natural levels in terms of commercial outcomes."
Mr Smith said despite the falling number of containers on rail, he believed the MSIS was a success.
"They [the government] wanted to get trucks off the roads and that's what they did, I would call that a successful outcome."
He said ultimately more trucks on the road would mean unprofitable regional freight rail services or those not backed by some level of support "would just diminish.
"If that happens there are a number of implications, the obvious ones are you will get more trucks on the highways and more congestion around the port," he said.
SCT and other regional rail freight operators serviced country areas, in particularly the agricultural sector.
Agriculture tended to have peaks and troughs.
"So whenever there is a bumper harvest, the advantage of rail is we tend to be able flex on those volumes - you don't have to go and find another 100 truck drivers," he said.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
