Glendan Park, Barfold, wins grand champion bull at Wodonga show

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
Updated May 12 2023 - 10:27am, first published 10:00am
Glendan Park Soprano S115, Lot 138, won intermediate champion bull and grand champion bull. Pictured from left are Andrew Green, Alicia Trovatello and Alvio Trovatello, Glendan Park Hereford Stud, Australia Hereford National Show and Sale judge Ben Noller, and Michael Crowley. Picture by Jess Sharp
A Glendan Park Hereford bull has taken out top prizes and a high price at the Wodonga Australia National Hereford Show and Sale.

