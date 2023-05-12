A Glendan Park Hereford bull has taken out top prizes and a high price at the Wodonga Australia National Hereford Show and Sale.
Lot 138, Glendan Park Soprano S115, won class 12 and intermediate champion bull before winning the pinnacle prize, grand champion bull.
The bull also sold for the third top price on Thursday at $45,000.
The May 2021-drop bull was sired by Allendale Jackal P176 and out of Glendan Park Moth G142.
Its March 2023 Hereford Breedplan estimated breeding values included +6.1 kilograms birth weight, +47kg 200-day weight, +81kg 400-day weight, +119kg 600-day weight, as well as +2.2 centimetres scrotal size, +5.7 square centimetre eye muscle area and +1.0 per cent intramuscular fat.
Glendan Park Hereford stud principal Alvio Trovatello said the bull showed promise since birth and had a beautiful muscle pattern.
"We've liked him since he was a calf, he's very mobile, really athletic, great structure, beautiful muscle pattern," he said.
"For a bull with all that he's quite a big bull, he's got a lot of sireability, he's beautifully fronted and great neck extension for a bull of that scale and muscle."
He said he started showing at Wodonga in the mid-90's and the stud had won grand champion before, but they were rapt with the win.
"The line-up for the champions was very impressive," he said.
"The bull just walked like a cat out there.
"We're really pleased, we have won it before but it was really pleasing on the day."
The show's judge Ben Noller, Palgrove, Bukkulla, NSW, said the three champions had great structure.
"The Hereford breed looks like it's in a very good place, we have a little bit of variance," he said.
"What I like in the three bulls I've got out here is the combination in carcase and softness, they're all well put together.
"I'm a big believer in constitution and structure and building the rest around it, and I believe the three bulls here have that."
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
