Stock & Land
Home/Beef

Herefords Australia national junior champion won by Kymarney stud

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated May 10 2023 - 8:53pm, first published 6:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Handler Nicholas Byrne-Quin, Kymarney stud principal Scott Lewington, Elders stud stock agent Ryan Bajada, Adrian Whitehead, Multimin, and judge Ben Noller, Palgrove, Bukkulla, NSW. Picture by Holly McGuinness
Handler Nicholas Byrne-Quin, Kymarney stud principal Scott Lewington, Elders stud stock agent Ryan Bajada, Adrian Whitehead, Multimin, and judge Ben Noller, Palgrove, Bukkulla, NSW. Picture by Holly McGuinness

The junior champion bull at this year's Herefords Australia National Show and Sale has been awarded to an 820-kilogram bull.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.