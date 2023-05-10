Mawarra Genetics' senior bulls have shone in the Herefords Australia National Show and Sale, with two bulls placing first in their classes and one taking out the division prize.
Mawarra Vice Admiral S081 won senior champion bull after placing first in its class at the show, while Talumbi Sid, by Talumbi Hereford stud, Yarra, NSW, took out reserve senior champion bull.
Logan Sykes, Mawarra Genetics, Longford, said the bull had always been a stand out in the herd.
Mr Sykes said it would be difficult to part with the bull at the event's sale the following day.
"We loved him as a calf, his natural muscle and length, he's so clean up through the front with good sire appeal," he said.
The February 2021-drop bull was sired by Mawarra Showtime P277 and out of Mawarra Princess 014.
Its March 2023 Hereford Breedplan estimated breeding values included +6.3 kilograms birth weight, +41kg 200-day weight, +70kg 400-day weight, +106kg 600-day weight, as well as +2.3 centimetres scrotal size, +7.7 square centimetre eye muscle area (EMA) and +0.5 per cent intramuscular fat (IMF).
"He's always stood out, we've used him over cows already," Mr Sykes said.
The show's judge Ben Noller, Palgrove, Bukkulla, NSW, said the champion bull had phenomenal head shape and sire appeal.
"[The champion bull] is a little bit later in his maturity pattern but you do need to admire the performance and how well put together this bull is," he said.
"He's got a phenomenal head shape and strength of spine, that real sire appeal and the mobility as he moves out.
"He's got that natural balance and constitution and held his head up high.
"That extra extension through the front and cleanness through the coat is why I put him over that reserve bull.
"To me, you can blend those two bulls together (reserve and champion) and get the ideal bull."
Talumbi Sid's EBVs included +3.9kg birth weight, +38kg 200-day weight, +70kg 400-day weight, +90kg 600-day weight, as well as +2.2cm scrotal size, +5.0sqcm EMA and +0pc IMF.
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
