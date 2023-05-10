Stock & Land
Mawarra Genetics wins senior champion bull at Wodonga national show

Rachel Simmonds
Rachel Simmonds
Updated May 10 2023 - 8:53pm, first published 5:30pm
Logan Sykes, Mawarra Genetics,- Longford, and judge Ben Noller, Palgrove, Bukkulla, NSW, with the senior champion bull. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
Logan Sykes, Mawarra Genetics,- Longford, and judge Ben Noller, Palgrove, Bukkulla, NSW, with the senior champion bull. Picture by Rachel Simmonds

Mawarra Genetics' senior bulls have shone in the Herefords Australia National Show and Sale, with two bulls placing first in their classes and one taking out the division prize.

