The bull, Lot 55, Wild Bear Stranger S007, offered by Wild Bear Hereford stud, Meadows, SA, was introduced by the auctioneer as one that had garnered a lot of pre-sale interest, and after an intense bidding war between two keen buyers, eventually sold to Ian and Anne Galloway, Cootharaba Hereford stud, Roma, Qld, with the help of their Elders stud stock agent Andrew Meara, Brisbane.