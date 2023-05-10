A Gippsland stud that's no stranger to success in the showring has been awarded a significant accolade at the Herefords Australia National Show and Sale.
Mawarra Genetics, Longford, won most successful exhibitor at the Wodonga event on Wednesday.
This was after a handful of ribbon wins throughout the day, most notably the senior champion bull of the show.
Mawarra stud principal Deanne Sykes said she was "delighted" by the win.
"It's a family-run operation, and this stud is our whole enterprise, so it's fantastic to get this recognition," Ms Sykes said.
"To see our bulls come up against such a strong line up of bulls throughout the day is very rewarding."
Her son Logan Sykes, who was parading the stud's bulls, said it was great to win the title, which he deemed as "probably one of the bigger awards" of the day.
"It shows that we had a good, even spread of bulls here today," he said.
"It's good reward for effort."
He said his family had been showing cattle at the Herefords Australia National Show and Sale for about 40 years and always found it a valuable marketing event.
"It's good to showcase your genetics against everyone else," he said.
Herefords Australia National Show and Sale committee chair Alvio Trovatello, who himself took out grand champion bull of the show, said the bulls on display were of "very good calibre" and the judge (Ben Noller, Palgrove, Bukkulla, NSW) was "pleased he could find his type out there".
Mr Trovatello said between the weather, crowd turn out and the quality of the cattle, it was a very successful day of showing.
He said it would be interesting to see what demand was like at the bull sale the following day given there would be about an extra 50 bulls offered this year than last.
