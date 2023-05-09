Stock & Land
Home/News

Lake Buloke one of 15 wetlands closed to duck hunting this season

May 9 2023 - 5:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Buloke near Donald is closed to hunting following a species survey. Picture: Eleanor Dilley
Lake Buloke near Donald is closed to hunting following a species survey. Picture: Eleanor Dilley

Lake Buloke near Donald has been declared closed to hunting as of Saturday to prevent any further disturbances to significant numbers of threatened species.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.